U.P. Foster Closet of Delta County receives surprise donation from Meijer

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Last week, Heather Jensen, co-manager of the U.P. Foster Closet of Delta County, went to Meijer expecting to just meet the manager. Instead, she and her team were surprised with a $10,000 donation.

“About 30 seconds later, she went and fiddled with her phone and we noticed all these people and she grabbed the check and Jenny and I both cried,” said Jensen.

Jensen says that money is everything to the nonprofit.

“The money means so much because we won’t have to ask for help every single time. We’ll be able to just go get what we need,” said Jensen.

It’s the continued generosity in the community that has allowed the U.P. Foster Closet to continue expanding. In October, the Foster Closet moved to a new, larger location along Tenth Street.

“We would love for this to be kind of self-sustaining and maybe eventually purchase our own building and so it’s just that much, one step closer to those long-term goals,” said Jensen.

U.P. Foster Closets serve families raising children that are not biologically their own.

“Kids age out at the age of when they turn 19 but they can also remain in voluntary foster care until the age of 21,” said Jensen.

The Foster Closet in Delta County typically serves 20 kids a month.

“In September we had well over 50 kids that we served and that’s pretty typical when kids are heading back to school,” said Jensen.

Jensen says when kids go back to school, they are surrounded by more adults who are looking out for their well-being. This results in more kids entering foster care.

