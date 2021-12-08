Two Wildcats earn podium finishes at Super Tour event

DULUTH, Minn. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Nordic ski team were faced with their first competition of the year where a few Wildcats found success in the freestyle races. They competed in two days of competition at the Duluth Supertour, where three were ranked in their respective races.

Men’s freestyle The ‘Cats started off Saturday with the free technique sprint, where Kjetil Banerud (Oslo, Norway) found himself ranked sixth with a time of 3:05.88.On Sunday they competed in the men’s 10k where Banerud found himself yet again ranked. His time of 26:36.8 put him in second place. On the podium he stood along side NMU alumni Zak Ketterson and Adam Martin.

Women’s freestyle Lauren Mccollor was placed on the podium for her first race as a Wildcat. She placed second in the U20 free technique sprint. The freshman concluded her race with a time of 3:32.59. Senior Katerina Hyncicova (Liberec, Czech Republic) found herself in the top 10 in her race. During Saturday’s Supertour free technique sprint she placed sixth. She finished her race with a time of 3:26.77.

Up Next The Wildcats are on the road again this weekend to compete in Cable, Wisconsin at the Birkie Supertour. They will start Friday, Dec. 10 with the state 15k, followed on Saturday, Dec. 11 with the classic sprint, and close it out Sunday, Dec. 12 with the classic 10/15k.

