Tahquamenon Area Schools sheltering in place following threatening message

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a message sent out to parents, Tahquamenon Area Schools say they are following a shelter in place procedure after a threatening message was found in the building.

Law enforcement has been notified and there is no immediate threat at this time.

This is a developing story, TV6 and Fox-UP will have more information as it becomes available.

