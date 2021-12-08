Tahquamenon Area Schools sheltering in place following threatening message
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a message sent out to parents, Tahquamenon Area Schools say they are following a shelter in place procedure after a threatening message was found in the building.
Law enforcement has been notified and there is no immediate threat at this time.
This is a developing story, TV6 and Fox-UP will have more information as it becomes available.
