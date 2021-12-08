Sunflower Books and Coffee opens in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunflower Books and Coffee on Quincy St. in Hancock opened Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting.

The store sells used books and makes hot and cold coffee drinks.

The current owner used to work at Bookworm in Houghton. After it closed, she thought it was the perfect time to open a place of her own.

“We’re going to be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday,” said Owner Susan Mattila. “Saturdays we’re open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.”

Mattila says she hopes all stop by for their next morning coffee.

“We’ve got the mochas, we’ve got the lattes, we’ve got the cappuccinos,” she added.

Sunflower Books and Coffee is located at 528 Quincy St. in Hancock.

