Snowmobilers hit trails in early season

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - As more snow falls – more snowmobile engines rev across the Copper Country.

“We’re getting a lot of calls at the welcome center,” said Brad Barnett, Keweenaw Convention & Visitor’s Bureau executive director. “Our hotels are getting calls, trying to figure out when our trails are going to ultimately be open [or] when the Portage Lift Bridge is going to be open.”

One snowmobiler Ben Schuh says he drove up from Wisconsin for a taste of the Keweenaw Trails. He says he’s eager to ride.

“Down in Wisconsin, we got maybe six inches. You guys got two feet so kind of a no-brainer,” said Schuh. “Last year was a real disappointment. So, we got a lot more snow than we did last time in December. That’ll help.”

After a long day of snowmobiling, you might want to relax and unwind someplace warm and cozy.

Wildlife Refuge Cabins is right on the trail system in South Range.

The owner says reservations are already pouring in.

“Once people see that the snow is falling, they want to get reservations,” said Kayla Kinishige, Wildlife Refuge Cabins owner. “They want to be here and enjoy the fun. It’s a beautiful area for people to come and stay.”

When you’re planning your next trip, consider this advice from the experts.

“Really plan early, watch the weather. Getting up to Copper Harbor is always really exciting, getting on top of Brockway Mountain is fantastic,” said Barnett. “But, don’t forget about the trails south of the bridge too. So, there’s a lot of great places to explore in the Twin Lakes area as well.”

Safety when riding is also important.

“Be aware of the cars when you do come to where you’re going to hit the road,” said Kunishige. “I know in the past there’s been quite a few accidents with that. Just be careful watching out for other vehicles.”

If you ever have any questions about winter recreation in the Keweenaw – the Visitor’s Bureau is open daily to help.

