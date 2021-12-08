Advertisement

Snowmobile Club raising money for new groomer barn

The Keweenaw Snowmobile Club needs a new groomer barn.
Future home of the Keweenaw Trails Services groomer garage.
Future home of the Keweenaw Trails Services groomer garage.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Snowmobile Club (KSC) is raising money for a new groomer barn in Calumet.

The need for a new barn is evident in the current building’s disrepair.

The new barn will have more space for machine storage and better amenities for repairs.

Completing the barn will also provide a more central location for the groomers to operate out of.

“The new building is a lot closer to downtown in Calumet,” said Dan Jamison, KSC treasurer. “It’s right across the street from the hotel. It’s got six pull-through bays so we can pull in five directly and work on them.”

The KSC has finished the frame and roof of the building – but needs help funding the rest.

If you’re able to donate to help fund the project check out the KSC GoFundMe.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a May 21, 2020, press conference.
Whitmer announces $3 billion in refunds for Michigan drivers
.
Wisconsin woman sentenced for stealing $400k from elderly victim
Coronavirus and Upper Michigan
UP coronavirus hospitalizations hit 2021 high
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
DCHS CEO Chuck Nelson (left) examines notes with DCHS Board of Trustees Member David Holmes...
DCHS takes step closer to joining Wisconsin-based health system

Latest News

FILE. Tahquamenon Area Schools sign outside.
Tahquamenon Area Schools sheltering in place following threatening message
Stop by Sunflower Books and Coffee in Hancock for your next used book and coffee.
Sunflower Books and Coffee opens in Hancock
Front entrance of Bothwell Middle School
Police say possible threat at Bothwell Middle School unfounded
Photo of fire at Smith Castings in Kingsford
Extensive damage reported after fire at Smith Castings in Kingsford