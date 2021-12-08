Snowmobile Club raising money for new groomer barn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Snowmobile Club (KSC) is raising money for a new groomer barn in Calumet.

The need for a new barn is evident in the current building’s disrepair.

The new barn will have more space for machine storage and better amenities for repairs.

Completing the barn will also provide a more central location for the groomers to operate out of.

“The new building is a lot closer to downtown in Calumet,” said Dan Jamison, KSC treasurer. “It’s right across the street from the hotel. It’s got six pull-through bays so we can pull in five directly and work on them.”

The KSC has finished the frame and roof of the building – but needs help funding the rest.

If you’re able to donate to help fund the project check out the KSC GoFundMe.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.