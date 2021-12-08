Advertisement

Snow for some before active trend returms

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re off to another cold day with singles below zero early this morning. A warming trend occurs by the end of the week with temps reaching back into the 30s. Light to moderate lake effect will be around for the west and east. Then, a front brings widespread wet snow tomorrow with snow amounts ranging about 1-3″. From Friday evening into Saturday, a storm system moves in with accumulating snow. As of now, it looks like wet snow will be likely moderate to heavy in the central and east.

Today: Snow showers west and east. Otherwise, cold with partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Around 20 west, the low to mid-20s elsewhere

Thursday: Widespread wet snow

>Highs: Upper 20s for most with low 30s east

Friday: Cloudy and milder. Then, snow moves in during the evening

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Moderate to heavy snow in the central and east

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny and staying mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny and milder

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Tuesday: Clouds increasing and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

