Snow for some before active trend returms
We’re off to another cold day with singles below zero early this morning. A warming trend occurs by the end of the week with temps reaching back into the 30s. Light to moderate lake effect will be around for the west and east. Then, a front brings widespread wet snow tomorrow with snow amounts ranging about 1-3″. From Friday evening into Saturday, a storm system moves in with accumulating snow. As of now, it looks like wet snow will be likely moderate to heavy in the central and east.
Today: Snow showers west and east. Otherwise, cold with partly cloudy skies
>Highs: Around 20 west, the low to mid-20s elsewhere
Thursday: Widespread wet snow
>Highs: Upper 20s for most with low 30s east
Friday: Cloudy and milder. Then, snow moves in during the evening
>Highs: Low 30s
Saturday: Moderate to heavy snow in the central and east
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny and staying mild
>Highs: Low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny and milder
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s
Tuesday: Clouds increasing and warmer
>Highs: Upper 30s
