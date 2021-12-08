Advertisement

Police say possible threat at Bothwell Middle School unfounded

Front entrance of Bothwell Middle School
Front entrance of Bothwell Middle School(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In an email sent to parents on Wednesday morning, Bothwell Middle School Principal Bobby Reichel, said there was an alleged threat of a student bringing a gun into the school.

In the email, it states that the suspected student’s backpack, jacket, and locker were searched and nothing was found that could cause any harm.

According to Marquette City Police, the alleged threat was reported to have been made by a student at the school.

Police say that after a thorough investigation, the threat was found to be completely unsubstantiated.

TV6 has reached out to Marquette Area Public Schools but have not heard back at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a May 21, 2020, press conference.
Whitmer announces $3 billion in refunds for Michigan drivers
.
Wisconsin woman sentenced for stealing $400k from elderly victim
Coronavirus and Upper Michigan
UP coronavirus hospitalizations hit 2021 high
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
DCHS CEO Chuck Nelson (left) examines notes with DCHS Board of Trustees Member David Holmes...
DCHS takes step closer to joining Wisconsin-based health system

Latest News

Photo of fire at Smith Castings in Kingsford
Extensive damage reported after fire at Smith Castings in Kingsford
Snowmobile trails in preseason conditions
Snowmobile trails in preseason conditions
Michigan Department of Natural Resources logo. (Michigan DNR graphic)
Outdoor recreation projects in 14 counties recommended to share $7.7 million in grant funding
906 Adventure Team Growth Continues