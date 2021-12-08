Police say possible threat at Bothwell Middle School unfounded

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In an email sent to parents on Wednesday morning, Bothwell Middle School Principal Bobby Reichel, said there was an alleged threat of a student bringing a gun into the school.

In the email, it states that the suspected student’s backpack, jacket, and locker were searched and nothing was found that could cause any harm.

According to Marquette City Police, the alleged threat was reported to have been made by a student at the school.

Police say that after a thorough investigation, the threat was found to be completely unsubstantiated.

TV6 has reached out to Marquette Area Public Schools but have not heard back at this time.

