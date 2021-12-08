Outdoor recreation projects in 14 counties recommended to share $7.7 million in grant funding

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have recommended 22 community and state parks, trails and sports facilities across the state to share $7,790,400 in Land and Water Conservation Fund grants.

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund is critical to creating quality outdoor recreation resources that add value and improve the quality of life for communities throughout Michigan,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This fund is an excellent example of successful collaboration among federal, state and local government partners that yields health and social benefits for residents and visitors.”

Projects recommended for funding are in Bay, Berrien, Emmet, Ingham, Kent, Mason, Mecosta, Muskegon, Oakland, Oceana, Ontonagon, Otsego, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. That funding will support campground developments, park renovations and improvements, accessible playground development, accessibility improvements and more. Find more information on the projects here.

“Michigan residents and visitors turn to trails, parks, campgrounds and other welcoming public places to connect with family, friends and the outdoors,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “The Land and Water Conservation Fund, along with other important grant programs administered by the DNR, continues to provide vital access to Michigan’s out-of-doors.”

