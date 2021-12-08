OSF St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary begins “Lights of Love” campagin

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital began the annual “Lights of Cove” campaign.

It’s a fundraiser put on by OSF Auxiliary - a group that raises money for hospital needs.

Anyone can buy a light for $5 in honor or memory of a loved one. A tree specifically for pets will be on display again this year.

Lights can be purchased online, at the hospital and at Elmer’s County Market. The auxiliary president calls the lights “special stars.”

“We have a special card you can put in the card you are sending, and I think it’s really a nice thing for people to know that their loved one will be remembered at the holidays,” said Mary Hurley, president of OSF Auxiliary.

The trees will be lit along US-2 & 41 through the end of the year.

