OSF St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary begins “Lights of Love” campagin

"OSF Auxiliary Lights of Love" sign.
"OSF Auxiliary Lights of Love" sign.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital began the annual “Lights of Cove” campaign.

It’s a fundraiser put on by OSF Auxiliary - a group that raises money for hospital needs.

Anyone can buy a light for $5 in honor or memory of a loved one. A tree specifically for pets will be on display again this year.

Lights can be purchased online, at the hospital and at Elmer’s County Market. The auxiliary president calls the lights “special stars.”

“We have a special card you can put in the card you are sending, and I think it’s really a nice thing for people to know that their loved one will be remembered at the holidays,” said Mary Hurley, president of OSF Auxiliary.

If you would like to purchase a light, click here.

The trees will be lit along US-2 & 41 through the end of the year.

