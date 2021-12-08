Negaunee DDA hosts ‘Tinseltown’ holiday celebration

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Tinseltown holiday celebration begins Saturday, Decemeber 11th

The event is put on by the Negaunee Downtown Development Authority and includes many different events such as:

-Holiday parade and tree lighting ceremony

-Performances by the Negaunee High School Band, Lakeview Fourth Grade Chorus, Negaunee City Band and Negaunee Male Chorus.

-Santa meet and greet at the Negaunee Elks Lodge.

-VFW wine tasting

-horse drawn sleigh rides through and “Tunnel of Lights” walkthrough.

Nate Heffron, Negaunee City Manager, gave us more information about the events.

“Kids can also, around 4 o’clock, go down to The Eagles and do a cookie decorating contest. And then all the businesses that are sponsors are having specials going on so we encourage people to stop in and see what’s going on there.”

Tinseltown will begin at 4:00p.m. and run until 7:00 p.m in downtown Negaunee.

