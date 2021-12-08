MTU Women’s Basketball ranked 24th in Division Two

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech women’s basketball was ranked No. 24 in this week’s Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) NCAA Division II National Top 25 poll, announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Huskies are currently on a four-game win streak and began 2-0 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference earlier this week.

Tech nabbed a road win at Northwood Saturday, 80-73. Ellie Mackay poured in 25 points and Alex Rondorf added 15. Katelyn Meister, Clara Johnson, and Sloane Zenner added nine points each. Back in Houghton Monday, Katelyn Meister tallied a season high 20 points in a win over Northern Michigan 78-53. The Huskies outscored the Wildcats 48-18 in the paint and used a quick pace of play to create turnovers and disrupt NMU’s offense.

Michigan Tech was ranked No. 23 in last week’s WBCA national rankings poll and received votes on November 23.

Last season, the Huskies topped out at No. 6 in the national rankings and reached the NCAA Division II Midwest Region semifinals. MTU appeared in the WBCA Top 25 Poll six times in 2020-21.

Rank School (Record) TotalPoints First-PlaceVotes Lastweek’s rank

1. Fort Hays State (7-0) 567 20 1

2. Lubbock Christian (8-1) 532 2 2

3. Drury (10-1) 501 0 3

4. North Georgia (6-0) 498 1 4

5. Texas A&M-Commerce (6-0) 493 0 5

6. Lander (6-1) 460 0 6

7. Alaska Anchorage (6-0) 427 0 8

8. Glenville State (7-0) 397 0 9

9. Indiana, PA (8-0) 376 0 10

10. Ashland (6-1) 347 0 11

11. Western Washington (7-0) 315 0 14

12. Azusa Pacific (6-1) 310 0 12

13. Tampa (9-2) 262 0 15

14. Gannon (5-1) 240 0 7

15. Valdosta State (6-1) 232 0 18

16. Colorado Mines (7-1) 185 0 19

17. Nebraska Kearney (7-1) 172 0 21

18. Union, TN (6-2) 162 0 20

19. Grand Valley State (6-1) 132 0 13

20. Lee, TN (8-1) 127 0 16

21. Southwestern Oklahoma State (8-2) 121 0 22

22. Colorado State-Pueblo (6-1) 91 0 24

23. Saint Cloud State (5-1) 80 0 NR

24. Michigan Tech (6-1) 78 0 23

25. Barton (6-1) 68 0 17

Dropped out: Central Missouri (5-3).

Others receiving votes: Central Missouri (5-3) 51; Catawba (7-0) 49; Minnesota State Mankato (7-0) 35; Eckerd (5-0) 24; Carson-Newman (6-2) 21; Bentley (5-2) 20; Tuskegee (4-1) 18; Shepherd (7-0) 15; Saginaw Valley State (7-2) 13; University of the Sciences (5-1) 6.

