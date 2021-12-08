MSO Holiday Quartet Concert at Bay College

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College and the Marquette Symphony Orchestra presents Sounds of the Holiday Quartet concert on Thursday, December 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Yet another opportunity to squeeze in some holiday cheer. The concert will be held in the Besse Theater on Main Campus in Escanaba. Tickets are $12 for the public and $6 for K-Bay Students and Employees.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.baycollege.tix.com, calling (906) 217-4045, or at the door. The doors open at 6:30pm ET.

The College asks that you and your family do not come on to campus if feeling ill or have been exposed to someone with Covid-19. Masks will be required while on campus and throughout the duration of the performance. Thank you for understanding and for keeping #BaySafe.

MSO String Quartet was formed to represent the MSO for community events and educational outreach. They have performed for all of the string programs in the Upper Peninsula and everywhere from sidewalks to brewpubs in Marquette County. Personnel for the group remains fluid which is a testament to the immense talent in the string sections of the MSO.

Janis Shier Peterson is co-founder and Concertmaster of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra. She has missed only two concerts in the 25 years of the orchestra’s existence. Janis also performs and coordinates the MSO Summer Strings series. Janis studied violin with Gustave Rosseels at University of Michigan and with Romeo Tata, Lyman Bodman, Walter Verdehr and Catherine Tait at Michigan State University. Mrs. P. served as the Orchestra Director for the Marquette schools and grew the program from 75 to 200 string players. She received many honors including Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association “Orchestra Teacher of the Year” and Michigan American String Teachers Association “String Teacher of the Year”. She was also repeatedly named Most Influential Educator by top graduating seniors. A life-long learner and arts advocate, Janis Peterson continually attends workshops/master classes and symposiums.

Danielle Simandl is currently the Executive Director of Superior String Alliance and Co-Executive Director of Pine Mountain Music Festival. In addition to performing with the Marquette Symphony Orchestra, Danielle is the Principal Second Violin of the Fox Valley Symphony in Appleton, Wisconsin. She also performs with many other orchestras in Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa. An equally dedicated chamber musician, Danielle can be found performing different kinds of chamber music in unique corners of the Great Lakes region. Danielle holds a Bachelor of Music in Violin Performance and a Bachelor of Arts in Gender Studies from Lawrence University, and a Master of Music in Violin Performance and a Performance Certificate from DePaul University.

Andrew LaCombe is a member of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra cello section. Andrew was born and raised in Marquette and learned to play cello while attending Marquette Area Public Schools. He graduated from Lawrence University in 2012 with a Bachelor of Music degree in cello performance. Andrew is the News Director at WLUC-TV6 and continues to teach private lessons in Marquette.

Matt Mitchell is a multi-instrumentalist born, raised, and educated in Marquette, MI. He has performed across the Upper Peninsula on violin, French horn, trumpet, and oboe, in a variety of ensembles including orchestras, wind symphonies, string quartets, and musical theatre pit orchestras. Aside from performing, Matt freelances as a teacher, conductor, and arranger. Matt currently works as a woodwind repair specialist at Jim’s Music, keeping school, student, and professional musicians instruments in top working order.

