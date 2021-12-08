Michigan Tech’s Huttula named First Team All-American

WACO, Tx. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech football captain Hayden Huttula was named American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-America on Wednesday (Dec. 8). Huttula, a junior was named to the First Team at the center position.

Huttula, from Hartland, Michigan has been a force on the Huskies offensive line since his first start on the offensive line in 2018. He was named All-GLIAC First Team and Don Hansen Third Team All-Super Region 3 in 2019 after helping the offense average 357.7 yards per game, including 140.9 yards per game rushing. Tech allowed just 15 sacks and 46 tackles for loss in 2019.

This season, Huttula started all 10 games as the Huskies improved to 6-4, 5-2 in the GLIAC. He snapped the ball to quarterback Will Ark, who was sacked just 17 times and completed 51.8-percent of his passes for 1715 yards. The Huskies also rushed for 366 yards and picked up 17.1 first downs per game.

“Hayden is a leader on our offensive line, and a leader on our team,” said head coach Steve Olson. “As a captain on our team, he exemplifies what a student athlete is supposed to be. He is a role model for the younger players and a role model for youth who aspire to be successful in athletics and life. His hard work, attention to detail and determination help him to be successful on the field and in the classroom.”

Huttula is majoring in Mechanical Engineering with 26 career games at Michigan Tech. He garnered All-GLIAC second team honors on November 18.

The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. What makes these teams so special is that they are the only ones chosen exclusively by those who know the players the best — the coaches themselves.

