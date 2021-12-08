Michigan State Police’s CVED asking for coat donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) is currently holding its first statewide coat drive.

Select state police posts are asking for new and gently used coats to give to people in need within their districts. In the U.P., coats are being collected at Eighth District Headquarters in Marquette and the Sault Ste. Marie and St. Ignace posts.

Montcalm County State Police Motor Carrier Officer Jessica Penn explained the effort’s importance.

“I, personally, had 12 coats laying around my house that I don’t wear,” Penn said. “They just don’t fit right, or they’re not in my dress attire anymore. I was like, ‘There’s no better reason to get rid of these things than for a cause like this, {especially} when I know that they’re going to someone that needs them much more than I do.’”

Coats collected by the Eighth District Headquarters will go to Room at the Inn, while coats from the Sault Ste. Marie and St. Ignace posts will go toward the Diane Peppler Center.

Donations will be accepted until December 20th.

