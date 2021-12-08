Marquette Transit celebrates retiring director

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Transit Authority is honoring its retiring director.

After 40 years at the company, Delynn Klein will be retiring in early February. On Tuesday, co-workers and friends gathered to celebrate her time with Marq-Tran.

Four decades ago, Klein started out as a bus driver. She then became operations supervisor for 17 years. Now, executive director, Klein says she has enjoyed serving the community.

“I know it’s time to leave, but I’m going to miss it,” said Delynn Klein, Marquette County Transit Authority Executive Director. “Especially the people. After 40 years of getting up and coming to work it’s going to be a little bit different, but I’m looking forward to enjoying time with the family.”

The board has selected current finance officer Bill Geller to take over as executive director.

