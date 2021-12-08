Lake Superior Community Partnership holds summit for housing in Marquette Co.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Affordable housing in Marquette county is a major concern for residents right now.

That’s why the Lake Superior community partnership worked with Marquette county to hold a public discussion of potential strategies. The result: a two-day virtual housing summit that started today. LSCP CEO Sarah Lucas said the summit is a crucial step in the right direction.

“Today’s Housing Solution Summit is a first step in building a better community dialogue around what exactly it is we need and how to get there,” she said. For Marquette county, there is a demand for different types of affordable housing. According to CUPPAD’s senior planner Ryan Soucy, the housing need goes beyond the typical single-family home.

“There are apartments with duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes but not a whole lot of those missing middle type features like townhomes, accessory dwelling units, and whatnot,” he said. Soucy also said that 40 percent of homes in the city of Marquette were built before world war two, so many homes require renovations to keep them in working order. Demand is high and all parties want to create more types of homes people can afford. Lucas said that unfortunately, this issue doesn’t have a simple answer.

“There’s not a single silver bullet kind of solution that’s not going to solve all of these issues all at once, we need action from the state, we need action from local governments, from non-profits and community organizations and we need partnerships between all those players and the private sector community,” she said.

The LSCP is holding one more meeting tomorrow from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.