Extensive damage reported after fire at Smith Castings in Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Smith Castings in Kingsford sustained extensive damage after a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Kingsford Public Safety was called out to the fire at 601 N Balsam St around 3:40p.m. When they arrived, the building was engulfed in flames.

Officers remained on scene until 9:23p.m and extinguished the fire. They were called back to Smith Castings around 10:12p.m for a flare up and remained on scene until 10:50p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Kingsford Public Safety was assisted on scene by Michigan State Police, Integrity Care Ambulance, WE Energies, and DTE.

