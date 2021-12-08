Advertisement

Extensive damage reported after fire at Smith Castings in Kingsford

Photo of fire at Smith Castings in Kingsford
Photo of fire at Smith Castings in Kingsford(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Smith Castings in Kingsford sustained extensive damage after a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Kingsford Public Safety was called out to the fire at 601 N Balsam St around 3:40p.m. When they arrived, the building was engulfed in flames.

Officers remained on scene until 9:23p.m and extinguished the fire. They were called back to Smith Castings around 10:12p.m for a flare up and remained on scene until 10:50p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Kingsford Public Safety was assisted on scene by Michigan State Police, Integrity Care Ambulance, WE Energies, and DTE.

