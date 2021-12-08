DeVos Art Museum featuring student’s artwork

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Graduating students from NMU’s School of Art and Design are sharing their work at the DeVos Art Museum.

The exhibition will continue throughout the rest of the week, ending this Friday at 5:00 p.m.

18 different students with varying styles of artwork are featured; this is an opportunity for students to display their work to the public and learn how to build an exhibit.

Everyone is welcome to attend and view the exhibit, there is no admission fee.

Emily Lanctot, director and curator, explained the background of the Senior Exhibition.

“This is a tradition that we’ve done here at the School of Art and Design for many, many years. Every semester we feature all of the graduating students work in the gallery.”

There will also be a virtual reception after the show, if you wish to attend you can email the director at elanctot@nmu.edu.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.