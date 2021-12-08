Advertisement

Community Christmas tree arrives in Iron Mountain

The tree will remain outside the First National Bank & Trust until the end of December.
The tree was donated by Swanson's Big Red Tree Barn
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The arrival of the community Christmas tree, kicking off the holiday season in Iron Mountain. Lighting the Christmas tree, a visit from Santa, and discounts at local businesses are a few treats planned for Iron Mountain residents.

The annual Christmas Walk returns Friday after being virtual last year.

“We’re excited to see people come out and support our local businesses and be together and light the tree to feel the spirit of the season,” said Mindy Wittock, DDA Program Director.

The 20-foot community Christmas tree was donated by Swanson’s Big Red Barn in Niagara, Wisconsin. The tree is outside of the First National Bank & Trust in Iron Mountain. Mick Gayan, Program Director, says it will be used as a giving tree.

“The tree will stay up until the end of December, and anyone in the community who would like to hang some mittens, gloves, coats, on the tree we will collect those at the end of the month and then donate them to some local organizations who will get them to people in need,” Gayan said.

During festivities, seven downtown businesses will compete in a window decorating contest. Mully & Mo’s, Bijou Lovely, Dulce Nulla, 41 Lumber Design Center, Split Endz Salon, Denim Heart, and Omgigi Boutique are all competing for prizes.

You can scan a QR code in the window, or fill out a ballot at city hall to vote. Three winners will receive a micro-grant from the bank. First place wins $400, second place wins $250, and third place wins $100.

“It creates some interest in the downtown with our businesses. It helps them do a little bit more with their business and gives them a good incentive to decorate for the window decorating contest,” Gayan said.

Wittock says the event is a success because of community involvement. “It comes together because people really want to be a part of this,” Wittock said.

The tree went up this morning and will be lit during the Christmas Walk on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. The walk starts at 4 p.m. CT and will end with the lighting of the tree.

