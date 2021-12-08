Chilly Wednesday with mixed sunshine & scattered lake effect snow

An upper level disturbance restarts the lake effect snow machine over Lake Superior, bringing scattered snow showers to Upper Michigan’s northwest wind belts Wednesday morning. The snow showers gradually diminish later in evening as mild weather builds briefly.

By Thursday morning, a Canadian Prairies system in tandem with a Central Midwest front help bring in widespread snow showers to the U.P. through Friday morning -- snowfall accumulations over 1″ possible.

Another system comes late Friday, based from the Central Plains to deliver widespread snow chances of at least moderate intensity, and following in its wake, lake effect snow in the north wind belts (mainly the eastern half of the U.P.) Saturday.

A drier milder trend sets in Sunday and continues into the start of next week.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts, then gradually clearing in the evening; seasonably cool with northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

>Highs: Upper 10s to Lower 20s

Thursday: Increasing clouds midmorning with a widespread snow showers; snowfall accumulations over 1″ possible; breezy with south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 30

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with widespread light to moderate snow showers late; mild

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts (mainly Eastern U.P.); blustery

>Highs: 30

Sunday to Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 30s

