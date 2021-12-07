Advertisement

Wisconsin woman sentenced for stealing $400k from elderly victim

.(Associated Press)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that Kassie A. Wujkowski, 29, of Arbor Vitae, was sentenced to 18 months initial confinement followed by 18.5 years of extended supervision and ordered to pay $302,960.54 in restitution in relation to the theft of over $400,000.

Wujkowski pled guilty to two counts of theft greater than $10,000 from a 70-year-old individual she provided in-home care for on Nov. 30, 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, between October 2017 and October 2019 Wujkowski made 1,324 transactions with the victim’s credit cards totaling $313,774, of which nearly $140,000 was spent at casinos. Wujkowski paid herself and her family over $80,000, despite Wujkowski’s salary only being $1,250 per month. Wujkowski also paid over $20,000 of her own credit card bills with the victim’s money.

“Elder fraud and exploitation is a growing problem, with an estimated $77.8 million lost annually in Wisconsin. It is also a vastly underreported crime,” said Kaul. “Anyone in Wisconsin can report suspected elder abuse at www.ReportElderAbuseWI.org or by calling 1-833-586-0107. Thank you to everyone at DOJ and the Oneida County DA’s office whose work ensured that the defendant is being held accountable.”

This case was investigated by the Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and prosecuted by the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office.

If you suspect you are the victim or know someone who might be the victim of elder abuse, you can report it at https://reportelderabusewi.org/ or by calling 1-833-586-0107.

