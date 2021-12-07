U.P. Holiday Decoration 2021: Submit your photos to TV6 & FOX UP

We want to see and share your pictures of your holiday decorations this year.

It’s easy to send them to TV6 & FOX UP. We may feature them on-air, online, and on social media.

When you submit them below, be sure to tell where your decorations are and what type of decorations you have.

To view the album and submit photos of your own photos, check out our embedded “Holiday Decorations″ Burst album below.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.