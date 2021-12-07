Unseasonably cold day ahead

A blast of cold Canadian air is here for one day. Then, temperatures moderate as an upper-level ridge moves in by Thursday with a front. Ahead of it wet snow will move in starting at midday on Thursday and become widespread. We’re looking at 1-2″ of snow with this round. Friday hints at accumulating snow with a Colorado low moving in. The track looks to be through the Northern Lower. However, it could change and that would result in a change in snowfall amounts. The snow moves in during the afternoon and continues through Saturday. As of now, the highest amounts look to be in the eastern half.

Today: Cold, with lake effect snow in the Keweenaw and partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low teens west, mid-teens elsewhere

Wednesday: Snow showers in the west and east in the morning

>Highs: Around 20° west, low 20s elsewhere

Thursday: Cloudy with snow spreading in from the west around midday and tracking east

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Friday: Cloudy, milder with snow moving in late in the day

>Highs: Low 30s

Saturday: Morning snow in the central and east

>Highs: Around 30°

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

