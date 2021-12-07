Santa’s Headquarters to give holiday gifts to families in-need

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - For one Gogebic County non-profit, the holidays are all about giving.

The holidays are a tough time if you can’t afford presents for loved ones. That’s where Santa’s headquarters comes in. For the last 16 years, the Ironwood-based nonprofit has collected toys, winter gear, and more from donors during the holidays.

Michigan State University Extension Educator Erin Ross says the group is unique because it lets families choose their own gifts. “We’re going to have a game per family, a blanket for each family, each child will receive a bigger toy, and jackets and hats and extras and stocking stuffers,” Ross says.

This holiday season, Santa’s Headquarters says its generous donors will help give 142 families, including 330 children who couldn’t otherwise afford gifts, something special. “They really need that, it just brings a smile to everybody’s face when the children can get those gifts on Christmas morning,” Ross says of the kids and their families.

She adds that Santa’s Headquarters has collected more blankets and jackets than ever before. Something especially important during the frigid winter. “We have a lot of families in need in our area, and we’re lacking housing, we have low income and families really need the assistance,” Ross says of some Gogebic County residents.

Ross adds that she is not surprised at the donations. Like many areas in Upper Michigan, she believes people in Gogebic County are very generous. “They really care about their community, they care about the kids especially, and they’re willing to help out when somebody has a need,” Ross says.

Santa’s Headquarters will distribute gifts at the Gogebic Fair multipurpose building on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and at the Watersmeet Community Center on Thursday, Dec. 9. The group stopped accepting donations in Ironwood today, Dec. 7. If you still want to donate, you can do so at the Watersmeet Community Center until Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.