Pfizer clinic in Baraga Wednesday

No appointment needed
The Baraga County Memorial Hospital is hosting a no-appointment needed, drive-thru Pfizer COVID vaccine clinic on Wednesday.
The Baraga County Memorial Hospital is hosting a no-appointment needed, drive-thru Pfizer COVID vaccine clinic on Wednesday.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to Baraga County Memorial Hospital.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, people can drive through for a Pfizer vaccine.

The drive-thru clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday. No appointments will be needed for this clinic in Baraga.

Additionally, there will only be Pfizer vaccines for ages 12 and up.

Vaccinated people may also consider this clinic to get their booster dose if it’s time.

“Right now, COVID rates are high in our community, and especially in the UP,” said Sue Ingram, a BCMH case manager. “So, we really encourage people to get out there, get their vaccine, get their boosters.”

If you miss the clinic in Baraga on Wednesday – there will be another at the KBIC medical center on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

