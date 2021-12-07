Marquette County Sheriff’s Office urges extra caution on snowy roads

Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - Across Upper Michigan, snow fell most of Sunday, Dec. 5, and parts of Monday, Dec. 6.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt believes this storm is a sign of what’s to come. “The conditions are bad, we’re going to see a lot worse I think. We were spoiled last year and winter is finally here,” he says.

Zyburt says officers across Marquette County were extremely busy responding to car crashes this morning. He believes many were unprepared to drive through heavy snow. “It was a surprise to everyone and the roads were extremely slippery, there was 3 to 4, 5 inches on the west end,” he says.

It’s the first snowstorm of the winter. Sheriff Zyburt wants to remind you to take winter driving precautions. “When you’re stopped at a sign, you see a car coming, you’re not going to pull out if that car is coming, it’s not summertime any more,” Zyburt notes.

He recommends snow tires, replacing your windshield wipers, and ensuring your lights work. Most importantly, don’t rush to your destination. Your safety is more important.

“You have to slow down, don’t be in a hurry, and get there safe,” Zyburt says. Even if roads seem clear, there is a possibility of black ice. Windy conditions can even blow snow, reducing visibility.

Roundabouts and intersections can be very slippery after a snowstorm. Be sure to follow other cars at a safe distance. The Michigan State Police says it can take up to ten times longer to stop on slick roads.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.