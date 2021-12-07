Advertisement

Marquette Choral Society to perform at St. Peter Cathedral

This will mark the group’s first in-person performance in at least a year and a half
By Matt Price
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Vocal harmonies will once again echo though St. Peter Cathedral in downtown Marquette this holiday season.

This coming weekend, the Marquette Choral Society is having its first in-person performance in at least a year and a half.

The group is made up of people from all across the U.P. and also has students from Northern Michigan University.

On Monday night, the chorus held its last rehearsal before having a dress rehearsal on Friday, December 10th.

“This is the first semester we’ve been back since COVID,” said Music Director Erin Colwitz. “We just couldn’t meet. We felt it was too risky. We’re really excited to be back singing again and for an audience. We’d love to see a bunch of people out there.”

Performances are on December 11th at 7:30 p.m. and December 12th at 3:00 p.m. at St. Peter. Donations collected will benefit the cathedral and the music series held there.

