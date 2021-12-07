Advertisement

Lake Superior Community Partnership hosts virtual event for Marquette housing

(Lake Superior Community Partnership logo)
(WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On December 7th and 8th the LSCP will be holding the Marquette County Housing Solutions Summit virtually.

On Wednesday it will start at 1:00 p.m. and run until 4:00 p.m. and Thursday it will continue at 9:00 a.m. and end at 12:00 p.m.

They want to share information and updates on long-term housing solutions underway in Marquette County.

Some of the topics will include specific housing needs, planning for the future, and innovative housing case studies.

Sarah Lucas, LSCP CEO, told us why LSCP is involved in the housing solutions discussion.

“The LSCP is really engaged in this discussion because it has become such a huge economic development and business issue,” said Lucas.

“We know that a lot of businesses are struggling to find enough people or the right people to hire and so we need to think about our work force and where they’re coming from, where they’re able to live.”

Everyone is welcome to join the virtual summit, it is $20 to sign up.

If you are not able to join the event you can still sign up and have access to 6 different webinars after the event.

