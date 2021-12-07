Ishpeming Elks Lodge to host Community Christmas Dinner

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Christmas day, you’re in luck.

The Ishpeming Elks Lodge is set to host their fifteenth Community Christmas Dinner. On Dec. 6, the Ishpeming Volunteer Fire Department put a sign up on U.S. Highway 41 to spread the word about the event. The dinner is free and open to everyone.

Event Coordinator Dawn Lambert says this is a great way to give back to the community. “We have 500 pounds of turkey, 150 pounds of ham, 170 pies, stuffing and potatoes, and gravy and cranberries and corn,” she says. “Come and join us, nobody should go without on Christmas Day.”

The dinner is planned for December 25, with dine-in available from 11:30 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Delivery and takeout are also available.

