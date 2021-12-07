Hiring event to feature Michigan Department of Corrections jobs

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Dec. 15, U.P. Michigan Works! is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in their office at 300 Walnut Street, Suite 264 in Manistique.

Job seekers are invited to join U.P. Michigan Works! at their upcoming event for the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC). This free event is an opportunity for job hunters to meet representatives from the MDOC, discuss their opportunities and make connections.

“Michigan Department of Corrections officers will assist with applications, conduct on-the-spot interviews and administer the physical training portion on-site,” said Jim Messer, Business Services Specialist with U.P. Michigan Works! “This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in becoming a Corrections Officer to fast-track the employment process.”

Interested job seekers are encouraged to bring a current resume and dress professionally at this event. Representatives from U.P. Michigan Works! will be available before the event to help job seekers prepare for interviews and refine their resumes. To make an appointment call 1-800-285-WORK (9675).

Other services, including job search assistance and career coaching, are also available. Learn more about these services, and more focused programs, by calling your local U.P. Michigan Works! office at the number above.

