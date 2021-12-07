Governor Whitmer announces $3 billion in refunds for Michigan drivers
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) -If you are a driver in Michigan, you can soon expect some money in your bank account.
Governor Whitmer has announced $3 billion dollars in refunds for Michigan drivers.
It’s a move to give back excess money to drivers.
The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association has acted upon Whitmer’s call to return surplus funds to Michigan policyholders.
THE process of refunding $400 dollars per vehicle to drivers. is set to begin immediately.
You can expect to receive a check in the second quarter of 2022.
