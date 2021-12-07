Goodwill is giving back this holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Goodwill of Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan is giving back $25,000 worth of coupons to local organizations.

They began at the beginning of December and will continue until Christmas.

Their mission is to spread joy and help the local community.

Jim Borowski, Goodwill of Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan CEO told us why they decided to help the community.

“We survive on donations and all throughout COVID the donations never stopped. People have been shopping and it’s been a great year we’ve been able to support our mission. We thought it was time to give back, 25 days 25,000.”

Each coupon is valued at $25 and can be redeemed at Goodwill’s five retail locations.

