Advertisement

Goodwill is giving back this holiday season

Goodwill's Marquette location donation drive-thru. (WLUC Photo)
Goodwill's Marquette location donation drive-thru. (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Goodwill of Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan is giving back $25,000 worth of coupons to local organizations.

They began at the beginning of December and will continue until Christmas.

Their mission is to spread joy and help the local community.

Jim Borowski, Goodwill of Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan CEO told us why they decided to help the community.

“We survive on donations and all throughout COVID the donations never stopped. People have been shopping and it’s been a great year we’ve been able to support our mission. We thought it was time to give back, 25 days 25,000.”

Each coupon is valued at $25 and can be redeemed at Goodwill’s five retail locations.

If you wish to donate to Goodwill you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as seen during a May 21, 2020, press conference.
Whitmer announces $3 billion in refunds for Michigan drivers
Road conditions in the western region of the U.P. have caused many cars to go into ditches.
State Police advise western U.P. residents to stay home due to weather
Coronavirus and Upper Michigan
UP coronavirus hospitalizations hit 2021 high
Trillium House Executive Director Pat Bray dies
Trillium House, the hospice house in Marquette, will be closing temporarily
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Money
Marquette County figuring out how to spend federal money
Santa's Headquarters volunteers arrange toys for families in-need
Santa’s Headquarters to give holiday gifts to families in-need
The Keweenaw Snowmobile Club is always hard at work to keep the machines and trails in good...
Snowmobile trails in preseason conditions
Each button costs $20
Dickinson County cannabis store partners with Kiwanis Ski Club for fundraiser
The logo for U.P. Michigan Works!
Hiring event to feature Michigan Department of Corrections jobs