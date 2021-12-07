Advertisement

‘Dispatcher of the Year’ awarded at the Negaunee Regional Dispatch Center

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WILX)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Andrew Lusardi received the “Dispatcher of the Year” award last Wednesday.

Lusardi is the senior lead dispatcher at the Negaunee center and has been with the department for 22 years.

He is being recognized for his hard work and has been described as an asset for the NRCC by doing additional tasks and picking up extra shifts.

“I was chosen by people at the Negaunee Regional Dispatch Center to be Dispatcher of the year. I was humbled and surprised, never thought I would get that award. It does mean a lot to me and I’m very proud to have it,” said Lusardi.

He was previously a fire chief at his local volunteer fire station and a paramedic.

Currently, there is a great need for dispatchers in Marquette County.

If you would like to know more information you can click here.

