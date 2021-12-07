Dickinson County cannabis store partners with Kiwanis Ski Club for fundraiser

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - One Dickinson County cannabis retailer is holding a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Ski Club. The newly renovated Pine Mountain Ski Jump cost $3.5 million.

“All of the proceeds from this particular fundraiser is going to pay for this. A lot of people think we got a grant, we did not grant. We have to pay this back,” said Nick Blagec, Kiwanis Ski Club President.

The fundraiser is sponsored by Rize U.P., a cannabis retail store in Iron Mountain. The store celebrated its one-year anniversary in October and says this event is a way to stay involved.

“This is something that for generations, families get to come to and experience some of the fun that their grandparents, their parents, and then their children get to experience,” said Sid Rosen, Rize U.P. Inventory and Compliance Manager.

Participants can buy a 2021 commemorative button since the Continental Cup was canceled. Each button costs $20, and will not give access to this winter’s event. Rize U.P. will match donations up to $20,000. Any employer that buys at least 10 buttons will be entered to win a free lunch for its employees.

“We’re really just trying to get as many people involved, as many companies involved to help with some of the money that had to be put in and recapturing that through this donation,” Rosen said.

The ski jump was originally built in 1937, and Blagec says it was time to build a new one. The renovated jump can now host higher levels of competition.

“Right now we are set to host the World Cup. We still have a few changes to make around here for the World Cup. The World Cup is on the docket for next year, that’s what we are hoping for,” Blagec said.

20 thousand 2021 commemorative buttons were made. You can buy one by calling (906) 779-1774. Commemorative buttons can still be purchased until February 3, the day before the Pine Mountain Ski Jump Continental Cup.

Buttons for the 2022 Continental Cup will go on sale after the new year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.