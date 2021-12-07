Chilly temps in the U.P. Tuesday with snow shifting to the west wind belts

Widespread chill in the U.P. Tuesday as the jet stream digs south of the region. The Upper Michigan wind field shifts from a more westerly direction into Tuesday morning, keeping the lake effect snow machine active over the Keweenaw and eastern county locations near the Lake Superior shore. More sunshine in store for the southern U.P., though cold air remains as much of the region will feel below seasonal daytime highs.

An upper level disturbance brings a chance of snow showers to the Lake Superior shores Wednesday morning, but mild weather builds, briefly, late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Towards Thursday afternoon, a Canadian Prairies system draws in a southerly moisture stream from the Central Midwest to bring widespread snow chances to the U.P.

Another system comes late Friday, based from the Central Plains to deliver a wintry mix to the region, and following in its wake, lake effect snow in the north wind belts Saturday.

Tuesday, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow (LES) in the west wind belts, plus a chance of blowing snow especially near the Lake Superior shores; LES dissipating late; cold with west winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 10s-20

Wednesday: Chance of snow showers north and east, then gradually clearing in the afternoon; seasonal

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of widespread light snow showers; breezy southerly winds; warmer

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance mixed rain and snow late; seasonably warm

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 30

Sunday to Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonably warm

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.