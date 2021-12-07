Advertisement

Anonymous Escanaba donor matching Red Kettle donations

(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) -On Tuesday, you can help raise money for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign in Escanaba.

An anonymous Escanaba donor will match all donations on Tuesday to up to $2,500.

The donor will also be matching the same amount on December 14th.

Both days would be a total match of $5,000.

You can help by donating or ringing bells at a Red Kettle Bell location.

