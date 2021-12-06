Advertisement

Winter Storm continues with more snow & strong winds

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A brief break from the active Winter Storm ends by mid-morning. That’s when winds increase along with lake effect snow. Winds will gust in excess of 40 mph. This will cause blowing snow and poor visibility for driving! Then, lake effect snow ramps up along the northwest wind belts for the rest of the day. The snow will then shift to the west wind belts tomorrow. Additional snowfall amounts for most areas will easily be 3-6″, but higher elevations in the west will push around 8-10″ through tomorrow. In the wake of this storm cold air surges in from Northern Canada. We will be below normal tomorrow with temps in the teens during the day.

The pattern stays active for the end of the week with a front on Thursday and more snow into the weekend.

Today: Blustery and snowy with strong winds/lake effect

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: A very cold morning! Then lake effect snow along the west wind belts

>Highs: Low teens west, upper teens east

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 20s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light snow from west to east during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers late in the day

>Highs: Around 30°

Saturday: Partly cloudy with snow in the central and eastern U.P.

Highs: Around 30°

Sunday: Partly cloudy with morning light snow in the east

>Highs: Mainly 20s

