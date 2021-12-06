Upper Michigan connections to Bob Dole

(WLUC) - As America remembers Bob Dole, there are at least two connections between the former Kansas senator and Upper Michigan.

Dole greeted U.P. veterans in 2016 at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. The vets were part of U.P. Honor Flight Mission XI. Dole himself suffered paralyzing wounds in WWII.

The 1996 Republican presidential candidate also donated $5,000 toward the Sgt. Oscar Johnson Memorial in Foster City in 2004.

Dole died Sunday at 98.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.