Advertisement

Upper Michigan connections to Bob Dole

Bob Dole poses with a U.P. Honor Flight Mission XI veteran and his guardian in Sept. 2016 at...
Bob Dole poses with a U.P. Honor Flight Mission XI veteran and his guardian in Sept. 2016 at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLUC) - As America remembers Bob Dole, there are at least two connections between the former Kansas senator and Upper Michigan.

Dole greeted U.P. veterans in 2016 at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. The vets were part of U.P. Honor Flight Mission XI. Dole himself suffered paralyzing wounds in WWII.

The 1996 Republican presidential candidate also donated $5,000 toward the Sgt. Oscar Johnson Memorial in Foster City in 2004.

Dole died Sunday at 98.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecast from Dec. 4 - TV6 Late News
Winter storm warnings issued and cold snap ahead
Trillium House Executive Director Pat Bray dies
Trillium House, the hospice house in Marquette, will be closing temporarily
Road conditions in the western region of the U.P. have caused many cars to go into ditches.
State Police advise western U.P. residents to stay home due to weather
snow
Winter Storm continues with more snow & strong winds
(Michigan DNR map with WLUC edits in Canva)
Schoolcraft County plans expanded COVID-19 testing amid case spike

Latest News

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A gun
Lawmakers debate gun legislation after Oxford school shooting
A house in downtown Gladstone.
Gladstone prepares for holiday season
Holiday lights in Houghton brighten up the city in its darkest months.
Houghton lights up with holiday spirit