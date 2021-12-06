Advertisement

UP coronavirus hospitalizations hit 2021 high

Coronavirus and Upper Michigan
Coronavirus and Upper Michigan(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are still climbing in Michigan, setting new highs for the year.

In Upper Michigan, there are 77 adults hospitalized for COVID-19, Monday’s MDHHS data shows. That’s a quarter of all current U.P. hospital patients.

Twenty-five COVID-19 patients are in intensive care unit beds, which is half of all current U.P. ICU patients. Ten are on a ventilator.

Because of the surge, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital says it’s unable to transfer patients to larger health systems such as Marquette, Petoskey and Green Bay.

On Monday, 476 patients with positive coronavirus status were reported admitted in hospitals across Michigan, with 77% of them unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

All U.P. counties remain in the CDC’s highest risk level for community transmission of COVID-19.

Click here to see more COVID-19 hospital trends for Upper Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecast from Dec. 4 - TV6 Late News
Winter storm warnings issued and cold snap ahead
Trillium House Executive Director Pat Bray dies
Trillium House, the hospice house in Marquette, will be closing temporarily
Road conditions in the western region of the U.P. have caused many cars to go into ditches.
State Police advise western U.P. residents to stay home due to weather
snow
Winter Storm continues with more snow & strong winds
(Michigan DNR map with WLUC edits in Canva)
Schoolcraft County plans expanded COVID-19 testing amid case spike

Latest News

The Houghton County Sheriff's office was looking a bit snowed in on Monday.
Being vigilant against car theft
Bob Dole poses with a U.P. Honor Flight Mission XI veteran and his guardian in Sept. 2016 at...
Upper Michigan connections to Bob Dole
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A gun
Lawmakers debate gun legislation after Oxford school shooting