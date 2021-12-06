UP coronavirus hospitalizations hit 2021 high

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are still climbing in Michigan, setting new highs for the year.

In Upper Michigan, there are 77 adults hospitalized for COVID-19, Monday’s MDHHS data shows. That’s a quarter of all current U.P. hospital patients.

Twenty-five COVID-19 patients are in intensive care unit beds, which is half of all current U.P. ICU patients. Ten are on a ventilator.

Because of the surge, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital says it’s unable to transfer patients to larger health systems such as Marquette, Petoskey and Green Bay.

On Monday, 476 patients with positive coronavirus status were reported admitted in hospitals across Michigan, with 77% of them unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

All U.P. counties remain in the CDC’s highest risk level for community transmission of COVID-19.

Click here to see more COVID-19 hospital trends for Upper Michigan.

