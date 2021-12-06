State Police advise western U.P. residents to stay home due to weather

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - Personnel from the Wakefield State Police Post are advising people to stay home today unless it is absolutely necessary to be out.

Several cars have gone in the ditch but luckily no injuries have occurred so far.

Road conditions and visibility are extremely poor. The Gogebic County Road Commission is out plowing but the the snow is coming down faster than they can plow.

It will also make their job safer and easier if people are not on the roads, said the Wakefield Post in a news release.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.