State Police advise western U.P. residents to stay home due to weather

Road conditions in the western region of the U.P. have caused many cars to go into ditches.
Road conditions in the western region of the U.P. have caused many cars to go into ditches.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - Personnel from the Wakefield State Police Post are advising people to stay home today unless it is absolutely necessary to be out.

Several cars have gone in the ditch but luckily no injuries have occurred so far.

Road conditions and visibility are extremely poor. The Gogebic County Road Commission is out plowing but the the snow is coming down faster than they can plow.

It will also make their job safer and easier if people are not on the roads, said the Wakefield Post in a news release.

