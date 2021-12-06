Snow piles on as frigid air moves in
Snow will continue to fall as will temperatures in the coming days
Bitter cold temperatures are on the horizon as the snow continues to move throughout the Upper Peninsula. Travel conditions will be hindered so make sure to leave yourself extra time when traveling tomorrow. The colder temperatures will not stick around for long as more seasonal temps settle in by mid next week.
>Highs: Mid to Low 20s
Monday: Overcast conditions with lake effect snow developing throughout the day
>Highs: Mid 10s
Tuesday: Bitter cold conditions with mostly cloudy skies
>Highs: Mid 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies as temperatures ease up
>Highs: Low 30s
Thursday: Chance snow showers throughout the day and mostly cloudy skies
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy skies; seasonable temps
>Highs: 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chance snow showers
>Highs: 30s
Sunday: Snow shower chances with mostly cloudy skies
