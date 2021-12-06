Advertisement

Sleigh rides begin at The Up North Lodge

The lodge plans to hold the horse drawn rides until March.
Holiday decorations at The Up North Lodge
Holiday decorations at The Up North Lodge(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now is your chance to take a sleigh ride through their winter wonderland.

On Sunday, Dec. 5, more than a dozen Yoopers saddled up for the weekend’s final two-horse open sleigh ride at The Up North Lodge. Two horses, 14-year-old Rose, and 12-year-old Duke hauled it through the woods. Up North Lodge General Manager Jesie Melchiori says the snowy conditions didn’t stop riders from coming.

“As tried and true yoopers, three of the four showed up, so it couldn’t have been a better day, the snow falling in the woods, it just turned out to be amazing,” she noted. Riders were smiling, laughing, and even taking turns driving the horses.

Melchiori adds that her main goal is to spread holiday cheer. “I get to do this, and share this with my dad, on top of sharing the horses and my dad and I’s love for the horses with everybody that comes out and takes part.”

The lodge plans to do a cookie decorating night with Santa Claus along with more festive fun. “We’re also going to be hosting an ugly sweater party on Friday, Dec. 17, the bonfires will go with hot chocolate outside all winter.”

The sleigh rides are planned for Dec. 17 to Jan. 2. After that, the lodge aims to hold sleigh rides every weekend until March.

Spots are filling up quickly. The Up North Lodge has booked five rides a day, and 68 rides total until the end of Dec. To sign up, visit the Up North Lodge’s Facebook page, call Jesie Melchiori at (906) 360-7069, or call the lodge at (906) 346-9815.

