Advertisement

The Ryan Report - December 5, 2021

This week, Don Ryan shares an interview with Ron Wirtz of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve
By Don Ryan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For this week’s Ryan Report, Don sat down with director of outreach for the federal reserve’s 9th district Ron Wirtz to discuss findings from a recent business study.

Wirtz explains how businesses in the area are being affected by COVID-19. They discuss how businesses in the service industry as well as health care are being affected more than others.

Find Part 1 of the show above, and Parts 2-4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecast from Dec. 4 - TV6 Late News
Winter storm warnings issued and cold snap ahead
Trillium House Executive Director Pat Bray dies
Trillium House, the hospice house in Marquette, will be closing temporarily
(Michigan DNR map with WLUC edits in Canva)
Schoolcraft County plans expanded COVID-19 testing amid case spike
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Road conditions in the western region of the U.P. have caused many cars to go into ditches.
State Police advise western U.P. residents to stay home due to weather

Latest News

Art Davey, a bell ringer this year, ringing a Salvation Army bell outside Walmart.
Salvation Army red kettles are back, bell ringers needed
The first 30 ladies to check into Girl's Night Inn receive a free gift bag.
Model Towne Inn hosting first ‘Girl’s Night Inn’ at hotel
The Ryan Report - November 28, 2021 Part 2
The Ryan Report - November 28, 2021
The Ryan Report with Scott Zerbel
The Ryan Report - November 21, 2021