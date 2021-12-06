Michigan gas prices decline, Marquette remains among most expensive areas

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 14 cents less than this time last month but still $1.21 more than this time last year, the Auto Club Group (AAA) said in a news release.

Marquette has some of the most expensive gas prices in the state at an average of $3.38 per gallon along side Ann Arbor at $3.35 and Traverse City at $3.34 per gallon. Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages.

“Motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump as Michigan gas prices fell for the fourth straight week,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for the AAA. “If crude oil prices continue to decline, it’s likely that pump prices will follow suit.”

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) decreased by 24 cents to settle at $66.26. Crude prices continue to fall amid the decision by OPEC+ to continue ramping up production by 400,000 b/d through January and investors concern regarding the spread of the omicron variant as the U.S. reports cases in at least six states.

Daily national, state and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

