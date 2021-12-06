Advertisement

Lawmakers debate gun legislation after Oxford school shooting

It didn’t take long for Michigan’s deadly school shooting to spark debate in Lansing.
A gun
A gun(AP)
By Nick Friend
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Last week’s deadly school shooting in Oxford has reignited a debate in Lansing about gun safety.

On Thursday, Senate Democrats pressed Senate Republicans for change.

“Where is the will of the majority party to do something?” asked Sen. Dayna Polehanki, (D) 7th State Senate District.

Democrats argue more needs to be done to protect students. Republicans have concerns about freedom.

“The problem is the human condition,” said Sen. Ed McBroom, (R) 38th State Senate District. “Bad people, sinful people, people who are willing to do violence.”

“Anytime anyone brings up any ideas to help stop gun violence and put safety measures in place, we hear outcries of freedom,” said Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) 13th State Senate District. “We hear that it is a right. That it shall not be infringed. But what about the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?”

On Thursday, Senator McBroom said that he’s willing to support some change, but does have concerns about freedom.

This year, both sides of the aisle have introduced new gun legislation. Democrats want to create penalties for gun owners that leave a firearm where it could be easily accessed by a minor. Republicans want to reduce the cost of concealed pistol permits. While Democrats want to expand gun-free zones, Republicans are looking to create new exemptions for them.

“We have to respect what it takes to have freedom,” said McBroom. “Freedom of speech, freedom of religion, these things endanger people to some degree too.”

“Would tougher laws have prevented this 15 year old from getting access to his father’s gun? I don’t know,” said McMorrow. ”But I do know, that doing nothing didn’t stop this from happening.”

Meanwhile some Republicans argue, the initially days after the Oxford shooting is not the time to discuss new laws.

“Those parents in particular, they need time to mourn,” said Sen. Ken Horn, (R) 32nd State Senate District.

“Every time it’s not the time for the past 22 years since Columbine,” said McMorrow.

Senate Democrats have said new gun legislation will be introduced about magazine capacity. However, Republicans hold a 22-16 majority in the senate. It’s unclear if any bills will be considered in the final six session days of the year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecast from Dec. 4 - TV6 Late News
Winter storm warnings issued and cold snap ahead
Trillium House Executive Director Pat Bray dies
Trillium House, the hospice house in Marquette, will be closing temporarily
Road conditions in the western region of the U.P. have caused many cars to go into ditches.
State Police advise western U.P. residents to stay home due to weather
snow
Winter Storm continues with more snow & strong winds
(Michigan DNR map with WLUC edits in Canva)
Schoolcraft County plans expanded COVID-19 testing amid case spike

Latest News

Bob Dole poses with a U.P. Honor Flight Mission XI veteran and his guardian in Sept. 2016 at...
Upper Michigan connections to Bob Dole
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A house in downtown Gladstone.
Gladstone prepares for holiday season
Holiday lights in Houghton brighten up the city in its darkest months.
Houghton lights up with holiday spirit