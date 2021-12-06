Advertisement

Houghton lights up with holiday spirit

Take a walk through downtown Houghton to see all the lights and cheer
Holiday lights in Houghton brighten up the city in its darkest months.
Holiday lights in Houghton brighten up the city in its darkest months.(WLUC/JULIE WAARA)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The holidays are here in Houghton.

Lights are strung throughout the city and a sense of cozy comfort can be found on even the snowiest of days.

City Manager Eric Waara says with upcoming city events featuring Santa Claus – it’s perfect timing.

“The group with the downtown got together, and really wanted to take it to the next level this year,” said Waara. “A lot of the businesses are participating by lighting up themselves.”

One of the city’s largest light displays can be found outside the Vault Hotel on Shelden Ave.

“This summer back in July, we started planning for this year,” said Jennifer Julien, owner of the Vault Hotel. “Which was a custom elf on the corner of the building and then garland across the front.”

The Vault Hotel building is frequently decorated in Houghton. But, this year’s elf lighting takes the traditional cheer to a new level.

Decorations like this can be a boost to businesses.

“[It’s about] getting people here and have them stay a little longer,” said Waara. “Maybe shop – spend some time and get some hot chocolate. Just have good vibes, we want good vibes and this is going to help.”

The display at Bridgeview Park and the elf at the Vault Hotel make going through downtown a little more bright and cheery.

“Something to do outside downtown, something to look forward to [and] take your pictures with,” said Julien. “It’s really dark, often dreary this time of year, the weather obviously brings people down. So, we just wanted to add a little light to the downtown.”

As the snow continues to fall – Waara says Santa will be making visits for city events this week and next.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecast from Dec. 4 - TV6 Late News
Winter storm warnings issued and cold snap ahead
Trillium House Executive Director Pat Bray dies
Trillium House, the hospice house in Marquette, will be closing temporarily
Road conditions in the western region of the U.P. have caused many cars to go into ditches.
State Police advise western U.P. residents to stay home due to weather
snow
Winter Storm continues with more snow & strong winds
(Michigan DNR map with WLUC edits in Canva)
Schoolcraft County plans expanded COVID-19 testing amid case spike

Latest News

This months theme is "Winter Wonderland"
Dickinson County Library brings back “Lego Club” program
A woman puts gas into her vehicle.
Michigan gas prices decline, Marquette remains among most expensive areas
FOX UP News
FOX UP programming changes for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021
Slate River Timberlands acquired by The Nature Conservancy.
The Nature Conservancy acquires over 10,000 acres in U.P.