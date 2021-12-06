Houghton lights up with holiday spirit

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The holidays are here in Houghton.

Lights are strung throughout the city and a sense of cozy comfort can be found on even the snowiest of days.

City Manager Eric Waara says with upcoming city events featuring Santa Claus – it’s perfect timing.

“The group with the downtown got together, and really wanted to take it to the next level this year,” said Waara. “A lot of the businesses are participating by lighting up themselves.”

One of the city’s largest light displays can be found outside the Vault Hotel on Shelden Ave.

“This summer back in July, we started planning for this year,” said Jennifer Julien, owner of the Vault Hotel. “Which was a custom elf on the corner of the building and then garland across the front.”

The Vault Hotel building is frequently decorated in Houghton. But, this year’s elf lighting takes the traditional cheer to a new level.

Decorations like this can be a boost to businesses.

“[It’s about] getting people here and have them stay a little longer,” said Waara. “Maybe shop – spend some time and get some hot chocolate. Just have good vibes, we want good vibes and this is going to help.”

The display at Bridgeview Park and the elf at the Vault Hotel make going through downtown a little more bright and cheery.

“Something to do outside downtown, something to look forward to [and] take your pictures with,” said Julien. “It’s really dark, often dreary this time of year, the weather obviously brings people down. So, we just wanted to add a little light to the downtown.”

As the snow continues to fall – Waara says Santa will be making visits for city events this week and next.

