Gladstone prepares for holiday season

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Gladstone’s home decorating contest continues this year. The city hosted the event for the first time last year to bring the community some Christmas cheer.

“Everyone who is a Gladstone resident who uses electricity has received and their utility bill the actual application for it,” said Ron Miaso, Gladstone DDA Coordinator.

The community will be judging the contest this year. There will be paper maps with participating houses, or you can find a QR code for a digital version.

“You’re actually going to be able to scan it with your smartphone if you have one and see where all of the locations of all the contestants are,” said Ron Miaso.

Voting begins this Friday, December 10, and continues through December 17. You can vote online or in-person at City Hall. This Friday, DDA members will be in town handing out ballots too. There are five prizes this year, ranging from $500 to $100.

But that’s not all Gladstone is working on.

“Kids are Gladstone get done with school on the 22nd so the Thursday, the 23rd, will be our first day of ski season,” said Jason Davis, Gladstone Parks and Recreation Director.

From December 23 through January second, the Gladstone Ski Hill will have holiday hours. After that, it will be open with limited hours until March.

The hill is looking for a dozen more seasonal workers.

“It’s a lift attendant on the ski hill. Basically, you run the left and then the concession stand worker,” said Davis.

For more info on the job and for ski hill hours, click here.

