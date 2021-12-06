Advertisement

Gladstone prepares for holiday season

The house decorating contest returns this year.
A house in downtown Gladstone.
A house in downtown Gladstone.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Gladstone’s home decorating contest continues this year. The city hosted the event for the first time last year to bring the community some Christmas cheer.

“Everyone who is a Gladstone resident who uses electricity has received and their utility bill the actual application for it,” said Ron Miaso, Gladstone DDA Coordinator.

The community will be judging the contest this year. There will be paper maps with participating houses, or you can find a QR code for a digital version.

“You’re actually going to be able to scan it with your smartphone if you have one and see where all of the locations of all the contestants are,” said Ron Miaso.

Voting begins this Friday, December 10, and continues through December 17. You can vote online or in-person at City Hall. This Friday, DDA members will be in town handing out ballots too. There are five prizes this year, ranging from $500 to $100.

But that’s not all Gladstone is working on.

“Kids are Gladstone get done with school on the 22nd so the Thursday, the 23rd, will be our first day of ski season,” said Jason Davis, Gladstone Parks and Recreation Director.

From December 23 through January second, the Gladstone Ski Hill will have holiday hours. After that, it will be open with limited hours until March.

The hill is looking for a dozen more seasonal workers.

“It’s a lift attendant on the ski hill. Basically, you run the left and then the concession stand worker,” said Davis.

For more info on the job and for ski hill hours, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forecast from Dec. 4 - TV6 Late News
Winter storm warnings issued and cold snap ahead
Trillium House Executive Director Pat Bray dies
Trillium House, the hospice house in Marquette, will be closing temporarily
Road conditions in the western region of the U.P. have caused many cars to go into ditches.
State Police advise western U.P. residents to stay home due to weather
snow
Winter Storm continues with more snow & strong winds
(Michigan DNR map with WLUC edits in Canva)
Schoolcraft County plans expanded COVID-19 testing amid case spike

Latest News

Bob Dole poses with a U.P. Honor Flight Mission XI veteran and his guardian in Sept. 2016 at...
Upper Michigan connections to Bob Dole
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A gun
Lawmakers debate gun legislation after Oxford school shooting
Holiday lights in Houghton brighten up the city in its darkest months.
Houghton lights up with holiday spirit