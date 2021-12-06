Advertisement

FOX UP programming changes for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

Published: Dec. 6, 2021
(WLUC) - FOX UP’s coverage of NMU at MTU basketball on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, has changed the programming schedule.

This is the schedule for FOX UP (all times eastern):

5:00 p.m. - Jeopardy!

5:30 p.m. - Women’s Basketball: NMU at MTU

7:00 p.m. - Wheel of Fortune

7:30 p.m. - Men’s Basketball: NMU at MTU

9:00 p.m. - 9-1-1 Season Finale

10:00 p.m. - TV6 Night Report

10:30 p.m. - The Big Leap Season Finale

