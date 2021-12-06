FOX UP programming changes for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WLUC) - FOX UP’s coverage of NMU at MTU basketball on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, has changed the programming schedule.
This is the schedule for FOX UP (all times eastern):
5:00 p.m. - Jeopardy!
5:30 p.m. - Women’s Basketball: NMU at MTU
7:00 p.m. - Wheel of Fortune
7:30 p.m. - Men’s Basketball: NMU at MTU
9:00 p.m. - 9-1-1 Season Finale
10:00 p.m. - TV6 Night Report
10:30 p.m. - The Big Leap Season Finale
