Dickinson County Library brings back “Lego Club” program

The popular program has not been offered since March of 2020
This months theme is "Winter Wonderland"
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - After 21 months, Lego Club returns to the Dickinson County Library.

The library says the return of the club is part of the transition back to in-person programming. The club meets on the first Tuesday of every month.

Children in grades 3 through 8th are able to explore creativity through themes. This month’s theme is a winter wonderland.

“I’m going to present them with their theme, and then they get to build with the theme or build whatever they want. The younger ones are going to be more imaginative, whereas the older ones will be more literal. So, we’re going to see how they do with that,” said Marissa Miner, Library Middle-Grade Services Specialist.

Registration is still available for tomorrow’s meeting. You can reserve your spot by calling the Dickinson County Library at (906) 774-1218.

